    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids off roof; kills self

    According to police reports, neighbours revealed that Anurag struggled with drug addiction. Allegedly, a dispute erupted within the family regarding their intention to take him to a drug rehabilitation centre, escalating tensions. 

    UP SHOCKER! Man shoots mother, hammers wife to death, throws kids from roof; kills self
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    In a shocking case of murder-suicide, a man killed his wife, mother and three children before killing himself in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Saturday. The event occurred at Palhapur village of Rampur Mathura, Sitapur, around 90 km from Lucknow.

    Anurag Singh, 42, a drug user and alcoholic, murdered his whole family before committing himself at their Palhapur house, according to authorities. Anurag, who was also mentally ill, had regular disagreements with his family because they wanted to send him to a de-addiction facility, they continued.

    On Saturday, Anurag had an altercation with his family after they repeated their demand to get him admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

    Soon after the altercation, he shot dead his mother, Savitri, 65, and bludgeoned his wife, Priyanka, 40, with a hammer. He then threw his three children, aged 12, 9, and 6, from the roof of their home, killing all three. He later committed suicide by shooting himself.

    The killings have sent shockwaves through the quiet UP village. A large group of villagers gathered outside the house as the bodies were taken for post-mortem. The area is now heavily guarded by police, with officers present alongside a forensic team gathering evidence. The community is gripped by panic, evident in the gathering of concerned individuals outside the affected residence. 

    In another incident Korba district of Chhattisgarh, three members of a single family fell victim to a brutal attack with sharp weapons. As per Korba police officials, Jairam Rajak (28), his wife Sujata Rajak (25), and their two-year-old daughter Jayseeka were fatally assaulted in their house in Kukricholi village, situated within the Urga police station jurisdiction.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
