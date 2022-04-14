Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    As guests start arriving at Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale takes a look at five reasons that make Ranbir and Alia’s wedding different from that of other Bollywood weddings.

    Image: Still from song

    When there is a Bollywood wedding, you expect everything to be lavish, grandeur and extravagant. These real-life weddings are nothing less than the sets of a Bollywood film with all elements in place. And when it is about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, you are sure to expect every element to be right in place. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is not the only biggest wedding in 2022 but also the second biggest wedding since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding last December. But unlike Vicky, Katrina’s wedding, Ranbir and Alia’s shaadi is a lot different.

    Image: Still from the song

    Choosing their home as the venue: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif got married at a fort in Rajasthan similar to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli flew to Italy for their weddings. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who too were previously rumoured to have a destination wedding, settled for something minimalistic. One of the most beautiful aspects of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is that the couple did not go for a destination wedding or a posh hotel venue. Instead, they chose to make their home the wedding venue. Ranbir’s residence, ‘Vastu’ at Pali Hill in Bandra, holds so much importance in their life, love and relationship, that there could have been no better place for them to get married than that.

    ALSO READ: WHAT IS RANBIR KAPOOR'S TRUE SELF? HIS LIFE AFTER MARRIAGE; HERE'S WHAT HIS HANDWRITING SAYS (EXCLUSIVE)

    Image: Getty Images

    Keeping it private but not away from the media: Yes, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were tight-lipped about their wedding details such as dates, venue and ceremonies. However, the couple or their family members never shied away from taking questions about their marriage. Ranbir and Alia were asked about their marriage at every possible event and so was Neetu Kapoor. But every time, they kept saying ‘soon’. Recently, she was asked about their wedding in response to which she pointed her hands in the direction of the sky, hinting that it will happen as per God’s will. It is also interesting to note that though everyone knew of their wedding, there still continued to be confusion regarding the wedding date until Wednesday night. The official wedding announcement, revealing the date and venue, was made by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor on Wednesday.

    Image: Getty Images

    Continuing the legacy of the Kapoor clan: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married at Ranbir’s ‘Vastu’ apartment. But when it comes to carrying forward the legacy, Ranbir Kapoor knows what is expected of him. Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at their family’s ancestral home in Chembur, the RK Studios. Four decades later, even though Ranbir and Alia’s marriage will take place at Vastu, they will reportedly perform a special puja at the ancestral house in Chembur as well.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

    Complete secrecy on their wedding look: When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were getting married, they were papped numerous times right before their wedding. In fact, Katrina had also waved to the photographers where he was headed to the airport for her wedding. However, Ranbir and Alia have been inside Vastu, giving absolutely no glimpse of their looks. Since the wedding is happening at Ranbir’s flat, their wedding look will only be revealed when the couple would officially share their photographs on social media or walk out of the house to pose for the paps as the newly married couple.

    The simple, yet elegant décor: Given that the wedding is taking place at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence, one can be sure that the décor for the mandap must have certainly been kept simple but elegant. The very little glimpse of décor that has been available to the eyes is that of RK’s balcony which was lit with lights and decked up with colours. Apart from that, the hanging lights at Vastu’s entrance, covering the road, also highlights the simplicity and elegance that this wedding must be filled with.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film's dialogue; watch - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film’s dialogue; watch

    Here how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post RBA

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs. 35 crs in TN, Rs 70 crs worldwide RBA

    Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs 26.40 cr in TN, Rs 70 cr worldwide

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Kal shaadi hai say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor watch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kal shaadi hai, say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor; watch

    Recent Stories

    Form Akhand Bharat in 15 days, not 15 years: Sanjay Raut's dig at RSS' Mohan Bhagwat - adt

    Form Akhand Bharat in 15 days, not 15 years: Sanjay Raut's dig at RSS' Mohan Bhagwat

    Former Punjab CM Channi grilled by ED in illegal sand mining case-dnm

    Former Punjab CM Channi grilled by ED in illegal sand mining case

    What is Ranbir Kapoor's true self? His life after marriage; here's what his handwriting says (Exclusive) RBA

    What is Ranbir Kapoor's true self? His life after marriage; here's what his handwriting says (Exclusive)

    Having hangover 5 tips to make you feel fresh and better in the morning gcw

    Having hangover? 5 tips to make you feel fresh and better in the morning

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on cloud 9 after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Dinesh Karthik on 'cloud 9' after G.O.A.T. Sachin Tendulkar praises him

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon