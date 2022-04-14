5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

As guests start arriving at Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale takes a look at five reasons that make Ranbir and Alia’s wedding different from that of other Bollywood weddings.

Image: Still from song

When there is a Bollywood wedding, you expect everything to be lavish, grandeur and extravagant. These real-life weddings are nothing less than the sets of a Bollywood film with all elements in place. And when it is about the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, you are sure to expect every element to be right in place. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is not the only biggest wedding in 2022 but also the second biggest wedding since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding last December. But unlike Vicky, Katrina’s wedding, Ranbir and Alia’s shaadi is a lot different.

Image: Still from the song

Choosing their home as the venue: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif got married at a fort in Rajasthan similar to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli flew to Italy for their weddings. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who too were previously rumoured to have a destination wedding, settled for something minimalistic. One of the most beautiful aspects of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is that the couple did not go for a destination wedding or a posh hotel venue. Instead, they chose to make their home the wedding venue. Ranbir’s residence, ‘Vastu’ at Pali Hill in Bandra, holds so much importance in their life, love and relationship, that there could have been no better place for them to get married than that. ALSO READ: WHAT IS RANBIR KAPOOR'S TRUE SELF? HIS LIFE AFTER MARRIAGE; HERE'S WHAT HIS HANDWRITING SAYS (EXCLUSIVE)

Image: Getty Images

Keeping it private but not away from the media: Yes, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were tight-lipped about their wedding details such as dates, venue and ceremonies. However, the couple or their family members never shied away from taking questions about their marriage. Ranbir and Alia were asked about their marriage at every possible event and so was Neetu Kapoor. But every time, they kept saying ‘soon’. Recently, she was asked about their wedding in response to which she pointed her hands in the direction of the sky, hinting that it will happen as per God’s will. It is also interesting to note that though everyone knew of their wedding, there still continued to be confusion regarding the wedding date until Wednesday night. The official wedding announcement, revealing the date and venue, was made by Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor on Wednesday.

Image: Getty Images

Continuing the legacy of the Kapoor clan: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married at Ranbir’s ‘Vastu’ apartment. But when it comes to carrying forward the legacy, Ranbir Kapoor knows what is expected of him. Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at their family’s ancestral home in Chembur, the RK Studios. Four decades later, even though Ranbir and Alia’s marriage will take place at Vastu, they will reportedly perform a special puja at the ancestral house in Chembur as well. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

Complete secrecy on their wedding look: When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were getting married, they were papped numerous times right before their wedding. In fact, Katrina had also waved to the photographers where he was headed to the airport for her wedding. However, Ranbir and Alia have been inside Vastu, giving absolutely no glimpse of their looks. Since the wedding is happening at Ranbir’s flat, their wedding look will only be revealed when the couple would officially share their photographs on social media or walk out of the house to pose for the paps as the newly married couple.