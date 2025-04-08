Google rolls out Gemini Live for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones: 5 cool features you can try

Read Full Article

Gemini Live is a cutting-edge AI function that enables users to share their phone's screen or camera view with Gemini in real-time, organic interactions. Last year at Google I/O, the tech giant unveiled its Gemini Live feature, allowing users to have real-time conversations with Gemini about anything displayed on their phone's screen or captured by its camera. Users of the Gemini app on Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 devices will soon be able to get interactive and visual support in more than 45 languages. The company plans to extend this feature to all Gemini Advanced subscribers using Android devices soon.

Shopping gets easier

Users may share their screen with Gemini while perusing online merchants to get comments, style recommendations, and product comparisons. Users may enquire how to mix and match goods in their basket by utilising the camera to display things from their closet, which streamlines the buying process.

For house repairs and support

For small repairs, Gemini Live may be utilised as a support tool. Users may explain the issue by pointing the camera to objects like a noisy chair or broken gadget. By offering real-time feedback and direction, the AI simplifies simple problems without requiring extensive searches.

Helps in organising and more

Gemini Live allows users to ask for advice on organizing, classifying, or making the most of space by pointing their phone's camera to congested areas, such as disorganized drawers or overstuffed closets. The AI transforms spring cleaning into a guided process by providing real-time feedback on what should be kept, donated, or thrown away.

Get more creative

Screen sharing may be used to display motivational imagery, such lively street markets or natural textures, to users who are experiencing a creativity block. By evaluating visual inputs and making recommendations in an open-ended discussion, Gemini can assist in coming up with ideas for writing, art, or design.

Improve digital content

Additionally, Gemini Live aids in the evaluation of digital content including photo collections, blog entries, and social networking layouts. Users may get personalised criticism on writing, design, and presentation by sharing their screen. Based on user objectives, the assistant makes recommendations for improving attractiveness and efficacy.



