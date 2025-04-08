user
Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller to release on THIS date; Check here

Tom Cruise returns in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the thrilling final chapter of the iconic spy saga. The action-packed trailer teases Ethan Hunt’s most dangerous mission yet, as he battles a rogue AI threatening global destruction

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Tom Cruise is back in action, taking daring stunts to new heights in the latest trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The adrenaline-charged preview hints at what may be the final chapter for Ethan Hunt, as the long-running spy saga nears its explosive conclusion after eight thrilling installments.

A Nostalgic Yet High-Stakes Mission

The trailer offers a nostalgic look at some of the franchise’s most unforgettable stunts and emotional moments. With the world on the verge of catastrophe due to a rogue AI known as The Entity, Ethan is seen urging his team to place their trust in him for one last mission. As he navigates a dangerous web of betrayals and compromised secrets, the stakes have never been higher.

A chilling voiceover in the trailer suggests that everything Ethan has done has led to this moment. It describes how, when absolute certainty is required and the odds seem insurmountable, the mission inevitably falls on his shoulders—if he chooses to accept it.

Bigger Stunts, Greater Risks

Cruise reprises his role as the IMF’s most fearless operative, taking on what appears to be his most dangerous mission yet—tracking down The Entity before it can cause global devastation. In true Mission: Impossible fashion, the film raises the bar with mind-blowing stunts, including an intense sequence where Ethan dangles from a World War II-era fighter plane.

The action doesn’t stop there. The trailer also teases a gripping underwater submarine scene, which Cruise described as one of the most physically demanding sequences he has ever filmed. Speaking with Empire, he explained that sticking his face out of an aircraft traveling over 120 to 130 miles per hour meant struggling to get oxygen. He admitted that he had to train himself to breathe properly and recalled moments when he would pass out, unable to return to the cockpit.

A Star-Studded Cast Returns

The film reunites several familiar faces, including Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff as Paris. Newcomers to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Stephen Oyoung, Tramell Tillman, Katy O’Brian, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

Previously titled Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film faced multiple delays before being officially renamed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It is now set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

