Hrithik Roshan’s ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?'

Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has become an internet sensation in the United States, stunning fans with his youthful appearance at the age of 50. A social media post by TheLizVariant showcasing a striking image of the actor went viral, comparing him to a picture of an older man from 1985. The caption read, “50-year-olds in 1985 vs. 50-year-olds in 2025…”—a playful yet accurate contrast highlighting Roshan's evergreen charm.

The post quickly gained traction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 48K likes and nearly 6 million views. Fans were quick to comment on Roshan’s youthful looks, with many shocked at his ageless appearance. “Who is that guy on the right?” one user wrote, while another added, “Bet most people don’t know who the guy on the right is. Hrithik Roshan is a mega superstar in Bollywood.”

Some users humorously noted that Roshan appears to represent the ideal of a 50-year-old Western man, with one commenting, “So Hrithik Roshan is the ultimate 50-year-old man now?”

Beyond his looks, Hrithik's global appeal is undeniable. A fan commented, “HR has gone global!” Another emphasized his immense success in India, describing him as “one of the most handsome and successful actors in India.”

On the professional front, Roshan’s career continues to soar. His recent release, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone, showcased his action-packed prowess. Next, fans can look forward to War 2, where he reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Moreover, Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, a monumental move in the beloved superhero franchise, a legacy his father Rakesh Roshan built over two decades.

Excitement continues to grow as Hrithik prepares for new challenges, both on and behind the camera. With his stunning looks and ever-expanding career, it’s safe to say that Hrithik Roshan is not just an icon in India but a global sensation.

