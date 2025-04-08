Lifestyle

7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

 7 Important things to keep in mind to protect your lungs

Breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises increase lung capacity and improve oxygen absorption

Drink plenty of water

Drinking enough water keeps the mucosal layers in the lungs thin, which facilitates lung function

Steam inhalation

It dilates the airways, loosens phlegm, and reduces inflammation, providing immediate relief to those with breathing issues

Do exercises

Aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling strengthen the lungs by improving oxygen consumption

Berry fruits

Foods like berries, spinach, and turmeric are rich in antioxidants, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs

Avoid air pollution

Reducing exposure to pollutants, smoke, and allergens keeps the lungs clean

Make herbal teas a habit

Herbal teas have natural anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties. They soothe the airways and help clear mucus

