7 tips to keep lungs healthy and safe amid pollution

Lifestyle
7 Important things to keep in mind to protect your lungs
Deep breathing exercises increase lung capacity and improve oxygen absorption
Drinking enough water keeps the mucosal layers in the lungs thin, which facilitates lung function
It dilates the airways, loosens phlegm, and reduces inflammation, providing immediate relief to those with breathing issues
Aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, and cycling strengthen the lungs by improving oxygen consumption
Foods like berries, spinach, and turmeric are rich in antioxidants, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs
Reducing exposure to pollutants, smoke, and allergens keeps the lungs clean
Herbal teas have natural anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties. They soothe the airways and help clear mucus
