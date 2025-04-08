user
8th Pay Commission update: No salary hike without proving efficiency, say sources

The 8th Pay Commission is introducing a new perspective that could change the living standards of central government employees. No salary increase without good work! New rules for government employees in the 8th Pay Commission?

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

A new salary structure is coming for government employees. However, this time salary will not only be determined by position, but there is also an opportunity to get extra bonuses based on performance.

The idea of ​​increasing the salary of government employees based on their performance or quality of work is nothing new.


The 5th Pay Commission took it a step further and proposed introducing Performance-Linked Pay in the government pay structure.

The 6th Pay Commission gave a completely structural proposal in the first part. And this commission said that annual bonuses will be given based on the individual or team performance of the employees. After this, the Department of Personnel and Training also created a model. Where bonuses were announced to be given according to the individual and team performance of the employees.

In the coming days, government jobs will not only mean a secure future. Rather, it is a reflection of responsibility and a reward for efficiency. And accepting this reality, the administration is moving forward. The 8th Pay Commission is a positive step towards creating that transparent and responsible workforce.

