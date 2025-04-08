Sports

IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

RCB End Wankhede Curse

RCB beat MI by 12 runs to snap a 10-year losing streak at the Wankhede.

Kohli Leads the Charge

Virat Kohli slammed 67 off 42 balls to give RCB a flying start.

Patidar’s Power Show

Rajat Patidar struck a fiery 64 off 32 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Jitesh Finishes Strong

Jitesh Sharma blasted 40 off 19 to push RCB to 221/5.

MI’s Top Order Crumbles

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell early as MI struggled at 99/4 in the chase.

Tilak’s Comeback Knock

Tilak Varma hit a fighting 56 off 29 to revive MI’s hopes.

Hardik's Late Carnage

Hardik Pandya went berserk with 42 off just 15 balls.

Final Over Drama

MI needed 19 off the last over but collapsed under pressure.

Krunal Seals It for RCB

Krunal Pandya took 3 wickets in the final over to clinch victory.

