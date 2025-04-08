IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx

Sports
RCB beat MI by 12 runs to snap a 10-year losing streak at the Wankhede.
Virat Kohli slammed 67 off 42 balls to give RCB a flying start.
Rajat Patidar struck a fiery 64 off 32 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes.
Jitesh Sharma blasted 40 off 19 to push RCB to 221/5.
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fell early as MI struggled at 99/4 in the chase.
Tilak Varma hit a fighting 56 off 29 to revive MI’s hopes.
Hardik Pandya went berserk with 42 off just 15 balls.
MI needed 19 off the last over but collapsed under pressure.
Krunal Pandya took 3 wickets in the final over to clinch victory.
