    Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s untitled film was shot at the Bada Rawala Palace in Indore, the residence of the Mandloi Zamindar family. Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale talks exclusively to Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar, about the family’s glorious past.

    Image: Madhavi Mandloi Zamindar, Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar by special arrangement

    Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for nearly a month now. The two actors have been shooting here for Maddock Films’ upcoming untitled movie, directed by Laxman Utekar.

    The film’s shooting in Indore has taken place at several locations such as the Rajwada, Nandlalpura and Indore Christian College. It was also shot at the Bada Rawala Palace in the Hathipala area of the city. ‘Bada Rawala’ is the residence of the ‘Mandloi’ Zamindar family that once ruled Indore, even before the reign of Holkars. Presently, Rao Raja Shreekant Mandloi Zamindar (62) is the head of the family who resides in the Palace with his wife Rani Madhavi Mandloi Zamindar (56), son Varadaraj and daughter Shriya.

    Asianet Newsable spoke exclusively to the heir of the Bada Rawala family, Varadaraj Mandloi Zamindar to know about his family’s glorious past, and how their palace was chosen for the film. In conversation with this reporter, Varadaraj said, “The makers were looking for an old heritage property and that is when they reached out to us. Our palace is over 300 years old which fit perfectly with what they were looking out for. The whole team including Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shot here for two days, last week.”

    Sharing his family’s history, Varadaraj said that in the 18th century, Indore was nothing but a small village. "It was a village in the 1700s; it used to come under our family who were the Zamindars. My forefather, Rao Raja Rao Nandlal Mandloi was on close terms with Sawai Raja Jai Singh of Jaipur, and the Jaipur royalty was close to the Mughal Emperor. It was Sawai Raja Jai Singh who had given the title of 'Raja' to our family in the 1700s. Years later, much of Indore's land and the complete rule was given by us to the Holkars," said Varadaraj, adding that the family had 80 villages and eight 'garhis' under them.

    In fact, Varadaraj’s forefather, Rao Raja Rao Nandlal Mandloi had a huge contribution in the development of Indore. It was his vision to make Indore an SEZ. About this, Varadaraj said, "The 'Chauth' (tax) system was very much applicable in the era. When my visionary forefather Nandlal Ji expressed his will to make Indore tax free in 1715, he was granted permission by both - the Mughal Emperor as well as the Jaipur's King. He had visioned for Indore to become the commercial capital of Malwa. By 1716, Indore had become a tax-free village, or what you call it today as an SEZ."

    Interestingly, Swami Vivekanand had also stayed a night at the Bada Rawala palace. The room where he stayed is presently being restored by the family. It was in the hands of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that the restoration work began recently when Khan visited the Bada Rawala.

    Several residential and commercial areas of the Old Indore such as Nanlalpura, Ranipura, Daulatganj, Nihalpura and Tejkaranpura, are all named after the members of this Zamindar family.

    As for the film, though director Laxman Utekar has not yet decided the title for the film which is a sequel of ‘Luk Chuppi’, there is buzz that the film will be named ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. The prequel, also directed by Laxman Utekar, starred actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The makers have completed most parts of the film’s shooting in Indore and are expected to wrap up their Indore schedule sooner.

