Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make Met Gala debut, joining global fashion elite on May 5

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is set to debut at the 2025 Met Gala, marking another milestone in her global journey. The mom-to-be will walk the red carpet amid international stars, celebrating fashion and motherhood.

 

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani to make her Met Gala debut this year ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 7:33 PM IST

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at Met Gala this year. The mom-to-be will step onto the grand fashion stage with several celebrities from across the world on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes as she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. And now Met Gala debut would definitely elevate her global appeal.

Previously actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added Indian touch to Met Gala with their stunning presence.
Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?'

The couple. in February 2025, announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives."

Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, and in February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream

