  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching?

    Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak review is out, here's what social media users have to say

    Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching? RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 7:37 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A few hours ago, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s film Bheemla Nayak was out. Yes, it's a big day for all Pawan Kalyan's fans; some have already watched it and given them reviews/reactions on Twitter. Bheemla Nayak is released on big screens with a roaring response. This action thriller has received positive reviews from audiences and critics praising the lead, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's performances. 

    It is said that Rana and Pawan's clash and their dialogues on the silver screen are the highlights of the rural drama. Some said the film would keep you on the edge of your seat. Social media and Pawan Kalyan's fans have declared Bheemla Nayak a blockbuster. 

    Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has realised Rs. 102.50 crores approx. The movie has a fantastic star cast besides Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati. Bheemla Nayak also features Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani, who have garnered a fair deal of attention.

    Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: 6 reasons to spend money on Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film this weekend

    Many praised Nithya Menen's stunning performance in the film. Talking about the storyline, the film is cleanly for niche movie lovers and going by the reaction on social media, it seems like Bheemla Nayak has gone quite well. Saagar K Chandra directs the Telugu version, with Trivikram Srinivas writing the dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman composed the music for the film, which Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced. Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli are in cinematography and editing, respectively. 

    Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    The film's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney + Hotstar for a record price. So, take a look at the Twitterati's reaction here!
     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 7:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Vedhas first look Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan pic Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever drb

    Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak drb

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb

    Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Valimai Twitter Review Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar stellar performance drb

    Valimai Twitter Review: Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar’s stellar performance

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted

    PM Modi dials Russian President Putin, appeals for dialogue

    PM Modi dials Russian President Putin, appeals for dialogue

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to being from March 26, final to be played on May 29-ayh

    IPL 2022 to being from March 26, final to be played on May 29

    Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine after Russian invasion (PHOTOS)

    Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine (PHOTOS)

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets gcw

    Russia announces its military destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian military targets

    Recent Videos

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon
    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon