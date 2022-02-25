Bheemla Nayak Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film worth watching?

A few hours ago, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s film Bheemla Nayak was out. Yes, it's a big day for all Pawan Kalyan's fans; some have already watched it and given them reviews/reactions on Twitter. Bheemla Nayak is released on big screens with a roaring response. This action thriller has received positive reviews from audiences and critics praising the lead, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's performances.

It is said that Rana and Pawan's clash and their dialogues on the silver screen are the highlights of the rural drama. Some said the film would keep you on the edge of your seat. Social media and Pawan Kalyan's fans have declared Bheemla Nayak a blockbuster.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has realised Rs. 102.50 crores approx. The movie has a fantastic star cast besides Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati. Bheemla Nayak also features Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma and Samuthirakani, who have garnered a fair deal of attention.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: 6 reasons to spend money on Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film this weekend

Many praised Nithya Menen's stunning performance in the film. Talking about the storyline, the film is cleanly for niche movie lovers and going by the reaction on social media, it seems like Bheemla Nayak has gone quite well. Saagar K Chandra directs the Telugu version, with Trivikram Srinivas writing the dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman composed the music for the film, which Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced. Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli are in cinematography and editing, respectively.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

The film's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney + Hotstar for a record price. So, take a look at the Twitterati's reaction here!

