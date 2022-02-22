  • Facebook
    Bheemla Nayak: 6 reasons to spend money on Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film this weekend

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 9:07 PM IST
    The trailer Bheemla Nayak featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is suspenseful and will have you on the edge of your seat.

    A few hours ago, the trailer for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak was out. The video is full of suspense and will have you on the edge of your seat. “Only if I stay here, there are rules, and if I cross the line, you’ll know who I am," Pawan Kalyan says in the trailer. Fans and social media users are going gaga over the trailer, and it already has crossed 11.5 million views on YouTube.
     

    Social media and Pawan Kalyan's fans have already declared Bheemla Nayak a blockbuster. Its pre-release business has gone over 100 crores for theatrical rights. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum has realised Rs. 102.50 crores approx. So, why not watch the film on February 25, here are 5 reasons to watch Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

    Casting: The movie has a fantastic star cast. Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. Nithya Menen gives a stunning performance in the trailer, which will leave you speechless. 
     

    Action scenes: Pawan Kalyan’s kicks and punches with the gooms. Action in mid-air while charging with a lathi stick against a group of fellows and Rana's powerful fight scenes are not to be missed by their fans. 

    Story: Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum had stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The story was about a classic class battle between haves and have-nots and analysis of wide-ranging social, political and even psychological problems.

    Support crew: Saagar K Chandra directs the Telugu version, with Trivikram Srinivas writing the dialogues and screenplay. S Thaman composed the music for the film, which Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced. Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli are in cinematography and editing, respectively. 

     Pawan Kalyan: The actor is set to break his own records with Bheemla Nayak. Going by the pre-release talk on social media, the film-makers can expect terrified audiences in the movie cinema. The film is expected to witness tremendous opening in many locations, not only in the USA but also in India. The film's digital rights have been sold to OTT giant Aha and Disney + Hotstar for a record price.

    Nithya Menen: The Malayalam actress Nithya appears as the film's fantastic package. She looked fresh and gave powerful dialogues in the trailer.

