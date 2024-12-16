'209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister asserted that their attempts to conceal the truth will fail. "No one can hide the sun, the moon, or the truth for long. The truth will eventually come out," he declared.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly on Monday, said that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable decline of 97 to 99 percent in communal riots since 2017.

Challenging the opposition with NCRB data, he said, "Since 2017, there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, during the Samajwadi Party's tenure from 2012 to 2017, the state saw 815 communal riots, resulting in 192 deaths. Between 2007 and 2011, there were 616 communal incidents, claiming 121 lives."

Further criticizing the opposition, CM Yogi said, “How long will you mislead the public by concealing facts? A survey was being conducted in Sambhal as per the orders of the Honorable Court. Saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is not a communal act. Ram is present in everything we do. If chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' offends anyone, it is their intent that should be questioned.”

Referring to the Kundarki by-election, Yogi added, “Calling the victory in Kundarki a ‘loot of votes’ is an insult to the elected member. The SP candidate even lost his deposit there. Today is the era of digital media. The Pathan and Sheikh communities in the area are acknowledging that their ancestors were Hindus. Your ancestors were Hindus too. What we are witnessing is a clash between local and foreign Muslims over the fight for supremacy.”

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister asserted that their attempts to conceal the truth will fail. "No one can hide the sun, the moon, or the truth for long. The truth will eventually come out," he declared.

Responding to the statement of the Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister said, “‘Babarnama’ itself mentions that the structure was built by demolishing Harihar temple. The Puranas also state that the tenth incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu will take place in Sambhal.”

He further noted that the district administration, under court instructions, conducted the survey in Sambhal peacefully, led by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

“The survey was conducted on November 19, 21, and 24 without any disruption during the first two days. However, the atmosphere deteriorated after inflammatory speeches delivered before and during Friday prayers on November 23. The situation that unfolded thereafter is known to everyone,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He assured the House, “Our government has already announced that we will pass an act to ensure action within the framework of the law. Once the report is presented in the House, the truth will come to light.”

Highlighting the history of unrest in Sambhal, the Chief Minister stated that communal disturbances have plagued the region since 1947. “In 1947, one person lost their life, and six died in 1948. Riots occurred in 1958 and 1962, with five fatalities reported in 1976. In 1978, 184 Hindus were burned alive, leading to curfews that lasted for several months."

Further riots took place in 1980-1982, resulting in one death, four deaths in 1986, five in 1990-1992, and two in 1996. This pattern of unrest has continued unabated,” he stated, emphasizing the persistent issues in the region.

The Chief Minister stated that since 1947, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal, yet not a single word has been spoken in support of the innocent victims. "Those shedding crocodile tears have kept mum over the innocent Hindus who lost their lives," he remarked.

Referring to the riots of 1978, he highlighted the brutal hacking to death of a businessman who had lent money to people. "During the riots, Hindus sought refuge in his house, but it was surrounded. He was told, 'You will ask for money with these hands,' before his hands were severed, followed by his legs and throat. And yet, these individuals have the temerity to speak of harmony."

The Chief Minister further added that the Bajrang Bali temple, which is now being constructed, had been kept closed since 1978 due to the opposition of these very people. "Who closed 22 wells? Who created a tense atmosphere in Sambhal? These same people. They must have pelted stones, disturbed the peace, and spoiled the atmosphere. Not even one of them will be spared," he asserted firmly.

