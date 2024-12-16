Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu

Make restaurant-style Changezi Chicken for your Christmas and New Year's parties. This easy recipe will have your guests licking their fingers. Perfect as both a snack and a main course.
 

House parties are a popular way to celebrate Christmas and New Year's with friends. Instead of spending money at clubs, people prefer to relax and party at home, complete with drinks and a variety of dishes. Potluck parties are currently trending, where each friend brings a homemade dish. If you're planning a potluck party and want to impress everyone with your culinary skills, try making this Changezi Chicken. It can be enjoyed as a snack or a main course, and everyone will be licking their fingers after trying it.

Ingredients for Changezi Chicken

  • For the Chicken
  • Chicken (medium pieces) – 500 grams
  • Yogurt – 1/2 cup
  • Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon
  • Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil – 2 tablespoons (for frying)

For the Gravy

  • Onions – 3 (finely chopped)
  • Tomatoes – 2 (finely chopped)
  • Green chilies – 2 (finely chopped)
  • Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon
  • Cashews – 8-10 (soaked in water and made into a paste)
  • Dried fenugreek leaves – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Garam masala powder – 1 teaspoon
  • Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon
  • Cumin seeds – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Cream or fresh cream – 2 tablespoons
  • Butter – 2 tablespoons
  • Oil – 2 tablespoons
  • Salt – to taste

How to Make Changezi Chicken

  • To marinate the chicken, take the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and let it marinate for 1-2 hours.
  • Heat oil in a pan. Fry the marinated chicken until lightly golden and set aside. (You can also serve this as a snack with lemon and chaat masala.)
  • In the same pan, heat butter and oil. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add finely chopped onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes.
  • Now add chopped tomatoes and green chilies and cook until the tomatoes soften. Add dry spices like coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Then add cashew paste and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the fried chicken to the gravy and cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Crumble dried fenugreek leaves and add them to the gravy. Finally, add fresh cream, mix well, and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
  • Turn off the heat and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot Changezi Chicken with naan, tandoori roti, or jeera rice.
