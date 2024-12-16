'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has acknowledged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter regarding the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families in Wayanad. He stated that the Township Plan for resettling victims will soon be finalized.

Thiruvananthapuram: Regarding the rehabilitation of disaster-affected individuals in Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter. He mentioned that the Township Plan for the rehabilitation of Wayanad’s disaster victims will be finalized soon, and once it is complete, Karnataka will be informed.

A transparent sponsorship framework is being prepared. The plan involves setting up the Township at two identified locations in the Vythiri Taluk for resettlement. The Karnataka government has assured its support for the plan. The project will be designed in a way that every phase can be tracked. The Chief Minister further added that details of the project will be shared soon. He also thanked the Karnataka government for pledging assistance to construct 100 houses.

In a letter, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan indicated that the state government is working on creating a comprehensive and transparent sponsorship framework to coordinate the numerous aid offers received for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected individuals in Wayanad. The plan will integrate all generous offers, including those from the Karnataka government. The progress of the plan will be designed in such a way that it can be tracked in real-time.

He explained that the government is prioritizing the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families in safe locations, which are free from the risk of landslides or any other natural disasters. Additionally, to maintain the emotional connection with their lost homes, the new rehabilitation centers will be located as close as possible to the families' original residences. The plan involves setting up environmentally friendly and disaster-resilient townships in two identified locations in the Wayanad district, specifically in the Vythiri taluk, to rehabilitate the affected families.

