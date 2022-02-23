  • Facebook
    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    The Hindi version of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi version will not be released on February 25.

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Image: Official film  poster

    The Hindi version of Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will not be released in Hindi yet, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Friday, February 25. While the film will be released in other languages, Hindi viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the film.

    This is so because the dubbing for Bheemla Nayak has not yet been completed because of which the makers neither released the teaser nor the trailer in Hindi. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s much-awaited film will otherwise be released in other languages on February 25 in theatres across the country.

    But, if not on Friday, then when will Bheemla Nayak’s Hindi version be released? If reports are to be believed, the makers have taken every aspect into account and have decided to possibly release it a week after the film's official release. B4U Motion pictures have already acquired the Hindi distribution rights for the film.

    ALSO READ: Bheemla Nayak: 6 reasons to spend money on Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's film this weekend

    Bheemla Nayak’s pre-release event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 6.30 PM in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda Police Lines area. The same event was to be held on February 2, however, it was pushed for later because of the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh politician and businessman.

    Meanwhile, OTT giant Aha and Disney+Hotstar have bagged the digital right of Bheemla Nayak. A whopping amount was paid by the companies to buy the rights. After its theatrical release, the film will be released on the OTT platforms within a period of 50 days, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan escapes mishap; watch this scary video (Watch)

    Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak, is the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a Malayalam film which was written by Sachy. The original film featured actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles.

    Other than Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the Telugu film will also star actors Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani among others.   and others will be seen in Bheemla Nayak.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
