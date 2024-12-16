Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of wasting the winter session by focusing on politically motivated investigations instead of addressing pressing issues like North Karnataka’s development and healthcare. He criticized the government’s arrogance, suppression of protests, and diversionary tactics in the Assembly.

Karnataka BJP state president BY Vijayendra has criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of misusing the ongoing winter session in Belagavi. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the Congress government has shown no intent to address pressing issues and instead, is diverting attention by focusing on politically motivated investigations.

"The Congress government has been in power for two years but hasn’t taken any significant steps regarding alleged irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, they’ve taken an interim Covid report, filed an FIR based on it, and plan to discuss it in the session on Monday," Vijayendra said.



He further alleged that the Congress government intends to discuss sensitive cases like the rape allegation against MLA Munirathna and cases registered against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "This is a tactic to mislead the House and shift focus away from burning issues," he added.

Highlighting the state’s failure to address North Karnataka’s problems, Vijayendra said, "The Chief Minister and ministers are not willing to discuss the pressing concerns of North Karnataka, the deaths of mothers and babies, or the region’s overall development. Instead, they are busy acting in a distracted manner."

Referring to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, he mentioned ongoing discussions for a CBI probe and said an ED investigation is already underway. He accused the Chief Minister of being indifferent to the serious issues affecting the state.

Vijayendra also slammed the government for allegedly suppressing the Panchamasali community and Hindu protesters in Belagavi, claiming lathi charges were carried out under the government's directive. "Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Minister has expressed regret about these incidents in the House. Their lust for power has blinded them, and they are under the delusion that power is permanent," he remarked.

"The Chief Minister’s arrogant behavior is unacceptable. A comprehensive discussion on North Karnataka’s issues must take place on Monday. We are ready to face their politically motivated investigations head-on," he asserted.

Taking a dig at the Congress over past controversies, Vijayendra questioned why allegations linked to the Waqf Board report by Anwar Manippady, which reportedly contained details of Congress leaders' misdeeds, are not being addressed.

"As the Chief Minister’s son, why should I visit Anwar Manippady’s house or offer Rs 150 crore to protect Congress leaders? There is no logic in these baseless claims. Bringing this up in the House is an insult to the people’s time," he said.



Vijayendra added, "The Chief Minister listens to MLAs and ministers’ baseless statements and then makes irrelevant comments in the House. This is a complete waste of time."

Concluding his statements, Vijayendra strongly criticized the Congress government, calling its actions irresponsible and an "unforgivable crime." He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to exposing the Congress’s misgovernance and assured that the party will stand firm against any attempts to suppress the opposition.

