    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina Rose, changes her name to Fin Affleck; here's what she said

    Seraphina Rose, the 15-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, revealed her transgender identity during her grandfather's prayer ceremony. Seraphina has changed her name to Fin Affleck.

    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina Rose, has come out as transgender. During a memorial ceremony for Jennifer's father, she revealed her new name, Fin Affleck. Fin, dressed in a black pantsuit and a buzz-cut haircut, introduced themself to the audience at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 6, by delivering a biblical scripture.

    Fin was pictured in February of this year with their new short-cropped hairstyle. However, the burial was the first time Ben Affleck's kid officially acknowledged themselves under their new name.

    Jennifer Garner's father, William Jack Garner, died at the age of 85, and the funeral ceremony for him was aired live on Facebook.

    During the prayer service, Fin approached the church podium and introduced themselves, stating, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

    Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance began in 2002 and was revived in 2021. The two had split up in 2004 because of the public exposure their romance had garnered. After rekindling their romance in 2021, their love blossomed, and the two married last July.

