Is Diljit Dosanjh married to an American-Indian girl and has a son?

Is Diljit Dosanjh married?

An alleged acquaintance has revealed information about Diljit Dosanjh's wife and child in a profile piece for Indian Express' Sunday Express Eye section. 

Diljit Dosanjh's friend's reveals private life info

According to the friend, the Punjabi singer's wife is Indian-American, and the couple has a son together. 

Diljit's unnamed friend said that the singer-actor is an intensely private person, and little is known about his family.

If his friend is to be believed, Diljit has a wife who is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.

Where do Diljit's wife and son live?

Diljit's wife and son live in the United States.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit disclosed over the weekend in an interview that he was forced to leave his family village when he was 11.

