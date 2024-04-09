Is Diljit Dosanjh married to an American-Indian girl and has a son?

Entertainment
An alleged acquaintance has revealed information about Diljit Dosanjh's wife and child in a profile piece for Indian Express' Sunday Express Eye section.
According to the friend, the Punjabi singer's wife is Indian-American, and the couple has a son together.
Diljit's unnamed friend said that the singer-actor is an intensely private person, and little is known about his family.
If his friend is to be believed, Diljit has a wife who is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.
Diljit's wife and son live in the United States.
Diljit disclosed over the weekend in an interview that he was forced to leave his family village when he was 11.