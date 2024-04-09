Entertainment
The Principal District and Sessions Judge in Mysore has issued an order banning the release of the national film 'Maidaan'.
The ban comes in response to a complaint filed by Anil Kumar, a story writer from Mysore, who alleges that the filmmakers plagiarized his original story.
Anil Kumar claims that he registered the film's name with the Screen Writers Association in February 2019 and uploaded the story on LinkedIn in 2018.
Anil claims that the film's storyline, which revolves around the Indian team's expulsion from the FIFA World Cup tournament in 1950, bears a striking resemblance to his own story.
He asserts that he had discussed the idea of making a film titled 'Pada Khanduka', featuring top Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Ajay Devgan, and Akshay Kumar
The central theme of his story, titled 'Kaddu Maidana', focuses on players competing without shoes, a term commonly referred to as 'Maidana' in English.
'Maidaan' features Ajay Devgn in the lead role and is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor's Martu Jee Studio.