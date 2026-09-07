Preity Zinta opens up about her action-packed role as Madam H in Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe,' calling it a 'tough' but fun experience. Kunal Kemmu reveals he's a huge fan and cast her because audiences haven't seen her do action before.

Preity Zinta on 'Tough' Action Role in 'Vibe'

Preity Zinta will be seen in a different avatar in Kunal Kemmu's upcoming directorial 'Vibe'. Playing Madam H, Preity performed several demanding action sequences in the film, which was no easy feat. Speaking to ANI, she shared her experience working in 'Vibe' and what it was like acting under Kunal's direction. "I was extremely excited about ‘Vibe.’ I am grateful that Kunal thought of this film and thought of me for the role of Madam H. It was very exciting. It was a tough film, as I have said before, because action is not easy. But overall, it was a lot of fun," she said.

"Kunal is very sure about what he wants. He is not the type of person who will get confused. He is very sure of what he wants...it's a nice thing because that way it keeps you focused on where you have to go as a character. Also, for me the selection of the script is instinctive. I was already doing a film which was very intense. So I found this very different. And I think in today's time, when everyone's life has become difficult. There is a lot of tension. So it's nice when a movie like this comes and makes you laugh. Not make you cry...Just make you laugh," she added.

Kunal Kemmu on Casting a 'Huge Fan' Favourite

Earlier, at the trailer launch, Kunal Kemmu spoke about casting Preity in the film, revealing that he was a fan of the actress and had imagined her playing the character while writing the script. "When I was writing the film, I reached a point where I was thinking about who could play this character. I'm also a huge Preity Zinta fan. A thought crossed my mind: what if the person who walks in is Preity Zinta herself?" Kunal said.

"These people would say, 'Preity Zinta? You're an undercover agent?' and she would reply, 'What did you think? That I got married and moved to America? This is my real life. I'm actually a government agent," he added.

Kunal said he eventually dropped that particular idea but felt Preity was the right choice for the role after realising that audiences had not seen her perform action before. "Of course, I didn't continue with that idea. But once I finished writing the film and it came to casting, I realised I had never seen Preity do action before. I felt nobody would expect it, which made it the perfect casting choice. The only challenge was getting her to say yes. That's how the journey began. I'm very happy that she agreed," he said.

VIBE', an Amazon MGM Studios film, is slated to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. (ANI)