Actor Sandeepa Dhar has started shooting for 'Asur' season 3, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on her Instagram. The photos, including one of the clapboard, confirm that filming for the popular crime thriller has begun.

Actor Sandeepa Dhar has started shooting for the third season of 'Asur', one of the most popular psychological crime thrillers.

Sandeepa shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets on her Instagram, offering a sneak peek into her new journey with the show. Among the photos shared by Sandeepa was an image of the Asur 3 clapboard, confirming the commencement of filming. Sandeepa accompanied the post with a series of cryptic yet intriguing captions, including, "It's going to be kickass", "New beginnings", and "The calm before the storm."

Asur Season 3 Cast

Asur Season 3 sees the return of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who once again headline the gripping crime thriller. The new season will also feature talented actors such as Shweta Basu Prasad and Ahsaas Channa, further strengthening the ensemble cast.

Created by Gaurav Shukla, the series has been built on the themes of mythology, psychology, and crime investigation. More details regarding the season 3 are awaited.