The trailer for 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar' shows Parvathy Thiruvothu in her first-ever police role as Aleena Abraham. Marking a first in her two-decade career, she plays a woman constable at the centre of a tense, intriguing narrative.

The trailer for Parvathy Thiruvothu's first appearance as Aleena Abraham, a police officer from Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, was released on Monday. The first look presents Parvathy in a composed yet striking police avatar, marking her first-ever role as a police officer in her two-decade-long acting career. As Aleena Abraham, she plays a woman constable whose professional life takes an unexpected turn, placing her at the centre of a tense and intriguing narrative.

Parvathy on playing Aleena Abraham

Speaking about stepping into the role of Aleena, Parvathy, in a statement, said, “Every character brings with it a certain responsibility, and Aleena was particularly interesting to me because of the world she inhabits and the choices she has to make within it. This is my first time playing a police officer, so even the process of stepping into the uniform and understanding what it means to occupy that space was new for me. But more than the uniform, I was interested in Aleena as a woman — her vulnerabilities, her sense of duty, and the way she responds when the situation around her begins to change. Many things keep going out of control, but she cannot afford to give up. I think there is a lot that is left unsaid about her, and that was exciting for me as an actor. I’m curious to see how audiences interpret Aleena and her journey.”

Upcoming Projects

Beyond this, Parvathy has an exciting line-up ahead, with the actor also set to feature in HRX and Amazon’s upcoming series Storm.