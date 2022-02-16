Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders offered their condolences on the death of famed Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died in a Mumbai hospital. The legendary composer-musician died at the age of 69. The 'Disco King' passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders have offered their condolences on the death of famed Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died in a Mumbai hospital. The legendary composer-musician died at the age of 69. The 'Disco King' passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed sorrow on Bappi Lahiri's passing, adding that all will miss his vivacious personality.

Bappi Lahiri's death, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has left a large vacuum in the realm of Indian music.

Calling him a 'matchless singer-comoser', President Ram Nath Kovind praised his diverse range of melodies and his popularity across globe.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers from different parties expressed shock and mourned at Bappi da's death.

The vintage king of Bollywood ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Serampore in West Bengal. Bappi Lahiri was taken to CritiCare Facility for a month and was discharged on February 14, according to Dr Deepak Namjoshi, head of the hospital.

However, his condition deteriorated, and the Bollywood music composer was rushed back to the hospital, where he died. "He died just before midnight owing to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the hospital's director.

The sad news of Bappi Lahiri's death comes only days after the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed the "Nightingale of India," died on February 6, 2022.

Also Read | Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

Also Read | Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

Also Read | Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more