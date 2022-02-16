  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders offered their condolences on the death of famed Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died in a Mumbai hospital. The legendary composer-musician died at the age of 69. The 'Disco King' passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders have offered their condolences on the death of famed Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died in a Mumbai hospital. The legendary composer-musician died at the age of 69. The 'Disco King' passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed sorrow on Bappi Lahiri's passing, adding that all will miss his vivacious personality.

    Bappi Lahiri's death, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has left a large vacuum in the realm of Indian music.

    Calling him a 'matchless singer-comoser', President Ram Nath Kovind praised his diverse range of melodies and his popularity across globe. 

    Meanwhile, several lawmakers from different parties expressed shock and mourned at Bappi da's death.

    The vintage king of Bollywood ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Serampore in West Bengal. Bappi Lahiri was taken to CritiCare Facility for a month and was discharged on February 14, according to Dr Deepak Namjoshi, head of the hospital. 

    However, his condition deteriorated, and the Bollywood music composer was rushed back to the hospital, where he died. "He died just before midnight owing to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the hospital's director.

    The sad news of Bappi Lahiri's death comes only days after the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed the "Nightingale of India," died on February 6, 2022.

    Also Read | Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Also Read | Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Also Read | Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends RCB

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more RCB

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon