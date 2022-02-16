  • Facebook
    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Image: Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

    The film fraternity is in a state of shock ever since the sad news of Bappi Lahiri’s passing away came to the fore on Wednesday morning. The 69- year-old singer-composer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu for nearly a month and was discharged on Tuesday, February 15, after he recovered.

    However, Bappi Lahiri’s condition deteriorated once again; he was brought back to Criticare Hospital in Juhu in a critical state. Unfortunately, succumbed to illness on late Tuesday night at 11:45 PM.

    ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Two days before his death and while he was still at Juhu’s Criticare hospital, Bappi Lahiri was active on his social media. he put up a throwback picture of himself from his younger days on his Instagram handle. Bappi Lahiri shared a black and white which of self with long hair, resting his chin on his hands and wearing his stylish pair of glasses. He captioned this picture as “Old is always gold” with a heart emoticon. Ever since the news of his death, fans have been taking to the comments section on his Instagram account to write condolence messages.

    Bappi Lahiri’s second last picture on his Instagram handle is also a throwback picture. The singer shared an old photograph of him sitting in the laps of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and captioned it as “Maa”. Bappi Lahiri’s son, Bappa Lahiri commented on the picture with a broken heart emoji. The old photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri was posted by the latter a week ago. Within a gap of 10 days, the film fraternity has lost two of its legends – India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6, and Bappi Lahiri.

    ALSO READ: Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    As per the hospital’s official statement, Bappi Lahiri was suffering from “Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OPA) and recurrent chest infection”. Dr Deepak Namjoshi of Criticare Hospital was treating Bappi Lahiri, who had been suffering from OSA for the past year. The singer-composer had also contracted Covid-19 last year. The hospital informed that Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the hospital on multiple occasions but recovered well each time.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
