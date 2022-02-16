  • Facebook
    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Bappi Lahiri has produced popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s. He passed away at 69; here's a look back at the disco king's photos over the years
     

    Legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri, known for his peppy dance numbers, is not more. On Tuesday, Disco King of India passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. He was 69.

    He was 69. Born on November 27, 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, Bappi’s real name is Alokesh Lahiri. Bappi was the pioneer of disco and rock music in the Bollywood industry.

    Bappi Lahiri with Lata Mangeshkar, who he used to lovingly call Maa. It was reported that,  Bappi's blood pressure was low when brought to the hospital. 

    Bappi Lahiri’s sudden demise has undoubtedly left a void in the music industry and social media is flooded with tweets mourning the loss. 

    When Bappi Lahiri celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at his house in Mumbai on Sunday, August 23, 2009. 

    In 2014, Bappi Lahiri and BJP senior leader LK Advani during a public meeting at Bhadhreshwar, Hooghly, Kolkata. 

    Bappi Lahiri sits alongside late Kishore Kumar. It was reported that Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri’s maternal uncle, and he helped Lahiri pave his way in the film industry. 

    Bappi Lahiri having a fun session with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker: "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar Bappi Lahiri. Cannot believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts."

    Bappi Lahiri acting in his first film Badhti Ka Naam Daari. Yuvraj Singh, Cricketer: Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa

    Singer Bappi Lahiri with music legends Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar in one frame. This is one of the most liked pictures on Bappi da's Instagram page.

    Bappi Lahiri with the late Bollywood actor Raj Kumar. Hansal Mehta, Filmmaker: "Another legend gone. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for P&G and then when I worked with White Feather Films for Sanjay Gupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."

    Back in 2015, Bollywood singers Amit Kumar, Bappi Lahiri and Udit Narayan posed for the camera during the 1008th live show celebrating the 50 years of Amit Kumar's musical career at Shanmukhananda Hall.

    One of the rare pictures of Bappi Lahiri during a jam session with star Indian singers like Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. 

    Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri with a good friend late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri at a house party in Mumbai.

    When Bappi Lahiri attended "The Clan" premiere at the 12th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 12, 2015.

    Bappi Lahiri and Shreya Ghoshal during the music launch of the upcoming film 'The Dirty Picture' at Inorbit Mall in Malad.

    Bappi Lahiri with Music Director duo Vishal-Shekhar at the film 'The Dirty Picture' promotions at Mithibai College festival in Mumbai.

    Actor Govinda, director Jagmohan Mundra with Bappi Lahiri on the sets of Naughty at 40 in Mumbai on December 21, 2009. 

    When Rajnath Singh welcomed Bappi Lahiri as he joined the party. The picture was clicked  at BJP office on January 31, 2014 in New Delhi, India. 

