    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 8:51 AM IST
    Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The singer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. 
     

    Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, passed away today, February 16 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He was 69. Bappi Lahiri has delivered popular songs in several films like 'Disco Dancer', 'Chalte Chalte',  and 'Sharaabi'. Lahiri last Bollywood song, titled Bhankas, was released in 2020 movie 'Baaghi 3'.
     

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Bappi Lahiri is also known as "Bappi Da" by his fans. He is not just a singer or a musician; he was a music programmer, actor and judge (On a Music Reality show) too. He also did many live stage performances. The list doesn't stop here; Bappi Lahiri sang many Bengali songs in his career. 
     

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    According to many articles on the internet, it is said that Bappi Lahiri's Net worth was elegantly around $3 mn (Rs. 22 Crore). It was said that he used to take 8-10 lacs per song in Bollywood. He used to charge 20-25 Lacs for a one-hour long performance. He also performed in various live-in-concert shows for charity.
     

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Bappi Lahiri lived in a luxurious house in Mumbai that he bought in 2001. The value of his home is around Rs 3.5 Crores. He owned a few of the best luxury cars like BMW, Audi, Tesla X and a few more.
     

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    It was reported that Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri's maternal uncle, and he helped Lahiri pave his way in the film industry. Bappi Lahiri used to wear at least 7-8 Gold Chains every day and the reason for wearing Gold chain is because he thinks gold brings him luck. Also Read: Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Bappi da holds a record in the Guinness Book of World records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films released during a single year (1986). His famous song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja featured in the 2008 Hollywood film 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri no more: Celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

