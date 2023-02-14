Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day

In a recent fun conversational interview with a global entertainment publication, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul spilled some unique secrets of their fairy-tale love story, making their first Valentine's Day eve as a married couple all the more special.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved and cutest new real-life celebrity couples on the block. These two tied the knot and got hitched for life in January 2023.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two tied the knot and got hitched for life in January. Their wedding was quite an intimate and personal affair that happened in the presence of close friends and relatives at Suniel Shetty Khandala bungalow.

Today as the world celebrates Valentine Day, it is interestingly the first ever Valentine Day for Athiya and Rahul after marriage. During an interview with a leading global entertainment publication, the couple revealed some delightful secrets about their relationship and love story, which are unmissable.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seemed in a buoyant mood as they sat for this conversational interview. The first question asked to them was, Who is the better cook? Replying to this question, the actress said, "We tested this during the lockdown. I burnt a banana bread, so I think it would be him."

Then they were asked who was the first one to say sorry. Athiya instantly replied that it has to be always her. When asked that, who was the first one to say I love you? Both the lovebirds kept thinking. After thinking for some time, Athiya replied, "I do not remember, you?." Rahul said, "It would have been me … I think it is me." Then came an interesting question when they got asked who is more stubborn. Both of them instantly pointed towards each other. Later KL said, "Definitely, ask anyone. Anyone who knows both of us, will tell you that it is her."

