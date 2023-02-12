Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage'

    In a recent development, it got reported that Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent Rs 100 crore legal notice to Chahatt Khanna so that she removes her statement.

    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, four other models names have come up in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in Tihar Jail in Delhi via his associate Pinky Irani. 

    A few days back, actress Chahatt Khanna made some shocking revelations about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She revealed how he went down on one knee and proposed to her for marriage. Later, Sukesh released a letter. In that letter, he claimed about not making any marriage proposal to the television actress. However, as per the recent development, it has been reported that Sukesh has sent the actor a Rs 100 crore legal notice to remove her statement.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar counsel reasoned that Chahatt remarks caused damage to the conman reputation and also irreplaceable harm to him. The lawyer of Sukesh, Anant Malik, has demanded Chahatt totally remove her statement within seven days or face prosecution.

    On January 3, Chahatt Khanna testified before Patiala House Court in connection with the extortion case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Investigations are still going on in a money laundering case involving Sukesh and Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who got questioned in relation to the case. Earlier this month, Patiala House Court in Delhi adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case. Now, the matter will get heard next on February 15.

    In an earlier interview with a leading entertainment portal, Chahatt had shared, "Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying."

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
