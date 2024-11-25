Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Kejriwal calls it 'good news'

The scheme provides Rs 2,000 per month to senior citizens aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 per month to those aged 70 and above. Kejriwal confirmed that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the initiative, and the order is already in effect.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 25) announced a major expansion of the city's old age pension scheme during a press conference. Sharing the development as "good news" for the elderly, Kejriwal revealed that an additional 80,000 senior citizens would now receive monthly pensions, raising the total beneficiaries in the national capital to 8.5 lakh.

The scheme provides Rs 2,000 per month to senior citizens aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 per month to those aged 70 and above. Kejriwal confirmed that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the initiative, and the order is already in effect. He also disclosed that over 10,000 new applications for pensions had been received within 24 hours of the announcement.

Drawing a comparison with other states, Kejriwal criticized the central government and said, "Where there is a double-engine government, the elderly receive much lower pensions. But in Delhi, under a single-engine government, retired employees get Rs 2,500 monthly. This shows the benefits of choosing a single-engine government."

Kejriwal also addressed a period when the pensions were halted, attributing the pause to his imprisonment. "When I went to jail, old age pensions were stopped. This is a sin. After my release, we ensured the pensions resumed," he said.

The Delhi government's old age pension scheme has been hailed as one of the most generous in the country, reflecting the administration's focus on social welfare. Kejriwal reiterated that the scheme underscores AAP's dedication to supporting the elderly, while urging citizens to prioritize governance that prioritises public welfare over political alignments.

