DDLJ re-released in Valentines Week, SRK humorous reaction to Pathaan competing with Raj is priceless

    Yash Raj Films re-released the iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in theatres this week ahead of Valentine Day. SRK gave a funny response to this.

    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    After 28 years, the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, is back again on the big screen on Valentine’s Day. The SRK-Kajol starrer and the epitome of romance in the history of Bollywood, DDLJ, will be showcased in theatres in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Chennai, and Hyderabad from 10th February. Recently, Yash Raj Films took to social media to confirm re-release of the movie.

    Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news on their social media handles with the caption, "Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentines week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!," Fans went crazy and showered their love on the actors and the film. Recently, they again shared poster of DDLJ alongside Pathaan film poster within the same post. The image caption revealed, "Kursi ki peti baandh lo. DDLJ bhi wapas aa gaya hai."

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Global Box Office: SRK starrer actioner-thriller mints 900 crores in 17 days; know more details

    Retweeting the post, Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, wrote a humorous response to the intense competition between Raj and Pathaan. His reply is winning the hearts of fans and netizens on social media. He said, "Arre yaar,itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai."

    Within the due course of time, Pathaan will become an Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossing film, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is a feat that only Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Dangal have accomplished in the past. It is mandatory to know how Pathaan has not had a second phase release yet, like the other films in this list have had.

    ALSO READ: After Pathaan, are Salman Khan, SRK about to reunite on screens for Tiger 3? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
