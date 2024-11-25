Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actor praises Aishwarya’s motherly commitment to Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya's dedication to motherhood amid growing divorce rumors, as their separate appearances and social media posts continue to spark speculation about their marriage.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

Rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage have been circulating online for some time now. The latest speculations gained momentum when the couple attended a high-profile wedding separately, fueling divorce rumours. Despite this, neither of them has confirmed or denied the claims.

 

article_image2

In a recent interview, Abhishek praised his wife, Aishwarya, for her dedication to their daughter Aaradhya. He shared how she chose to step back from her acting career to focus on raising their children, much like his own mother, Jaya Bachchan, had done.

 

 

article_image3

Abhishek’s words about Aishwarya in the interview emphasized the sacrifices she made for their family. He acknowledged her role as a mother, stating that while he gets to make movies, she stays at home to look after Aaradhya. He expressed deep gratitude for her efforts.

 

article_image4

Meanwhile, Aishwarya shared heartwarming pictures on Instagram, celebrating her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday and her late father’s birth anniversary. In the post, she honored both her father and daughter, but Abhishek’s absence in the pictures caught the attention of fans, sparking further rumors.

 

article_image5

Abhishek's sudden absence from Aishwarya's Instagram posts has sparked additional speculation regarding their relationship. The continuing divorce rumors gained momentum after Abhishek liked a post about "grey divorces," which heightened speculation. Neither of them has, however, spoken out about the issue.

