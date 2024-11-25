India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami

India registered a 295-run win over Australia in the opening Test, overcoming initial predictions of defeat. Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy and the team's grit are being hailed by netizens.

India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

Perth: India has registered a resounding win over Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and it should be seen as nothing short of sensational. The initial predictions were India suffering defeat and the team's batting in the first innings indicated such an outcome after being bowled out for just 150. 

However, India's pace attack had other ideas as they came out firing on all cylinders and bowled out Australia for 104 and took a crucial lead thereby injecting boost to India's approach in the second innings. In a pitch that stood with the bowlers in the first innings, Indian batsmen led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli took the lead to a mammoth 533 runs and asked the Aussie batters to bat through day 4 and 5 if they have any chance of overcoming the odds. 

Jasprit Bumrah led from the front once again in the second innings, backed by Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana. They gave Australia no chance and took wickets at regular intervals, bowling out the hosts once again before the tea session on day 4. India's will, grit and determination to prove the naysayers wrong should be hailed as it came at a time after the team suffered a crushing defeat against the New Zealand at home. The team was without Rohit Sharma, the captain and key players like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and had to managed with debutants, who stepped up on the big stage. Netizens are hailing Bumrah's captaincy and the team's approach to silence the critics. Check some of the reactions:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil snt

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil

BREAKING IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series ATG

BREAKING: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Mitchell Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds Watch snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds| WATCH

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Did Travis Head remind Harshit Rana about World Cup 2023 knock? Banter sparks buzz dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Did Travis Head remind Harshit Rana about World Cup 2023 knock? Banter sparks buzz

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon