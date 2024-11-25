India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami

Perth: India has registered a resounding win over Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and it should be seen as nothing short of sensational. The initial predictions were India suffering defeat and the team's batting in the first innings indicated such an outcome after being bowled out for just 150.

However, India's pace attack had other ideas as they came out firing on all cylinders and bowled out Australia for 104 and took a crucial lead thereby injecting boost to India's approach in the second innings. In a pitch that stood with the bowlers in the first innings, Indian batsmen led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli took the lead to a mammoth 533 runs and asked the Aussie batters to bat through day 4 and 5 if they have any chance of overcoming the odds.

Jasprit Bumrah led from the front once again in the second innings, backed by Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana. They gave Australia no chance and took wickets at regular intervals, bowling out the hosts once again before the tea session on day 4. India's will, grit and determination to prove the naysayers wrong should be hailed as it came at a time after the team suffered a crushing defeat against the New Zealand at home. The team was without Rohit Sharma, the captain and key players like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and had to managed with debutants, who stepped up on the big stage. Netizens are hailing Bumrah's captaincy and the team's approach to silence the critics. Check some of the reactions:

