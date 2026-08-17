Bollywood actress Kashmera Shah has sparked attention with a candid social media post questioning the existence of true love, amid the ongoing public controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage.

Kashmera Shah took to social media early Monday and shared a picture featuring a heart-shaped trail in the sky. Alongside it, she penned an emotional note reflecting on love, marriage and infidelity.

She questioned whether the kind of deep, lasting love often celebrated in relationships still exists. Kashmera also wondered if people still go the extra mile to make their partners feel genuinely special.

Expressing her disappointment, the actress said she felt “disillusioned” by marriages falling apart and people cheating on their partners. She ended the post by saying she felt the need for a “reality check.”

Post Comes Amid Govinda-Sunita Controversy

Kashmera’s remarks have surfaced amid renewed public attention on the relationship between her husband Krushna Abhishek’s superstar uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

The couple’s marriage has recently become a topic of discussion after Sunita made several pointed comments about their relationship. Her remarks have added fuel to speculation surrounding their personal life.

Sunita Ahuja Makes Infidelity Claims

Sunita has spoken publicly about alleged infidelity in her marriage and has claimed that Govinda has been involved with other women. In a recent interaction with paparazzi, she reportedly referred to Govinda as the “sugar daddy” of his new heroine and alleged that he was having an affair with her.

While neither the alleged affair nor the claims have been independently established, Sunita’s remarks have triggered considerable discussion online. Kashmera has not directly named Govinda or Sunita in her post, leaving fans to interpret the timing and meaning behind her emotional message.