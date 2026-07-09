Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reunited with singer Sonu Nigam for 'Oh Tabassum', a new song in the film 'Batwara 1947'. Rahman announced the collaboration, praising Nigam's romantic vocals for the track penned by Javed Akhtar.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reunited with singer Sonu Nigam for a new song in the upcoming film 'Batwara 1947'. Sharing the update on X, Rahman announced that Nigam has recorded the melody 'Oh Tabassum' for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial and praised the singer's romantic vocals. Rahman wrote, "Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?" Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic? 😍🌹🙏 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 8, 2026

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A Storied Musical Partnership

The song 'Oh Tabassum' has lyrics by Javed Akhtar, while the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Rahman and Sonu Nigam share a long musical association dating back to the late 1990s. Their collaborations include several well-known tracks across genres, such as 'Shabba Shabba' from 'Daud' (1997), 'Satrangi Re' from 'Dil Se' (1998), the title track of 'Saathiya' (2002), and 'Mera Rang De Basanti' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' (2002).

About the Film 'Batwara 1947'

'Batwara 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was previously titled 'Lahore 1947'. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi, and marks Sunny Deol's reunion with Santoshi after films including Ghayal and Damini.

Earlier in June, the makers unveiled the film's teaser, which opens with an emotional voice-over by Aamir Khan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Santoshi, the teaser depicts the violence and emotional upheaval surrounding the Partition of India in 1947 before focusing on the personal impact of the historic event. The teaser prominently features Shabana Azmi as an elderly woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home. Sunny Deol appears as the central protagonist, while Preity Zinta and Karan Deol are seen alongside him in confrontations with violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh.

The ensemble cast also includes Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. With music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. (ANI)