'Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations': Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

The Kannadiga community mourns the loss of renowned presenter and actress Aparna, who passed away on July 11 after battling lung cancer. Despite a grim prognosis, Aparna bravely fought until the end. Her husband, Nagaraj Ramaswami, shared heartfelt memories and requested privacy for their family during this difficult time. Aparna was 58 years old.

The Kannadiga community, including its dignitaries, was left in shock by the passing of renowned presenter and actress Aparna. After a battle with lung cancer, Aparna died in a private hospital on the night of July 11. Her husband, Nagaraj Ramaswami, shared a heartfelt message following her death. "Aparna lived a very private life," Nagaraj stated.

"Aparna was private long before I met her," Nagaraj shared. "Two years ago, in July, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. At first, the doctors doubted Aparna would live more than six months. But Aparna was determined. She kept saying, 'I will live.' She fought until February, and for the last one and a half years, she lived with anxiety. But she was courageous. She survived much longer than expected."



Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

Despite the grim prognosis and advanced stage of cancer, Aparna fought bravely every day. "We have now jointly lost our battle against cancer," Nagaraj said. Aparna would have turned 58 this October, though her real age was never publicly disclosed. "One day, I want to be with my family," Nagaraj told the media, requesting respect for the family's privacy during their grief.

Aparna was a beloved figure in Karnataka, known for her clear and precise Kannada narration. She played various roles in movies, serials, reality shows, and on channels like Akashvani and Chandana. Her voice was familiar to many, including Metro users, where she often provided background commentary.



Aparna Vastarey passes away: 8 lesser known facts about noted television anchor

The death of Aparna has been widely mourned by the people of Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and prominent figures from the Kannada film industry, television world, and literary circles.

Nagaraj requested privacy for the family as they navigate this difficult time. "There will be personal grief for the family in this dilapidated situation," he said.

Latest Videos