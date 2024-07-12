Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    Aparna Vastarey was well-known for her work as a presenter on DD Chandana and for anchoring numerous government programs and events. She built a strong fan base with her impeccable diction in Kannada. In 1998, she set a record by presenting shows for eight hours straight as part of Diwali celebrations.

    Veteran Kannada actor, television presenter, and former radio jockey Aparna Vastarey passed away on Thursday night, sources close to her confirmed. The 57-year-old had been battling lung cancer for the past two years, according to her husband, Nagaraj Vastarey.

    She made her cinematic debut in 1984 with Puttanna Kanagal's last film, ‘Masanada Hoovu’, and went on to act in several Kannada TV shows. Vastarey was also the voice behind the Bengaluru Metro announcements.

    Her popularity extended to reality television, as she appeared on the Kannada show Bigg Boss. Her role as ‘Varalakshmi’ in the popular comedy show ‘Majaa Talkies’ was particularly appreciated by the audience.

    Several personalities from the film, television, literary, and political spheres, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressed their condolences over Vastarey’s death. "Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. A multifaceted talent who was a household name in the state, by presenting in the Kannada language very elegantly in the programmes of major Kannada channels and government functions, has left us very soon," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

