    Aparna Vastarey passes away: 8 lesser known facts about noted television anchor

    Aparna Vastarey, a beloved presenter known for her clear Kannada narration, has passed away at age 58. Aparna breathed her last on Thursday evening at her Banashankari Second Stage residence. Having battled lung cancer for two years, she had recently fallen and injured herself, leading to a period of rest. Her death is a significant loss for the Kannada community, and many prominent figures from the cinema, TV, and literature have expressed their shock and sorrow at her passing.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Aparna, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2013, also appeared in various reality shows. In 2015, Varalakshmi played a role in 'Maja Talkies', which was started under the leadership of Srujan Lokesh. Aparna, who appeared in a different light through Maja Talkies, also honed her acting skills in comedy roles.
     

    article_image2

    Aparna became well-known for providing the Kannada voice announcements on Namma Metro. Many people do not know that the voice they hear is actually Aparna's.

    article_image3

    In the 90s, she narrated many programs on DD Chandan Channel. Later, she also worked as a radio jockey at various Bharati stations of the Government of India. 

    article_image4

    Aparna made her silver screen debut with Puttanna Kanagal's serial 'Masanada Hoovu', and later acted in films like Inspector Vikram, Nammura Raja, and Oggi Balu. She became closer to viewers through serials like Moodalamane on television.  
     

    article_image5

    Aparna joined television as a presenter in 1989, and at that time, she was new to the medium. In 1998, she narrated a Diwali program for eight hours, setting a record.

    article_image6

    Aparna has appeared in more than 1,500 television shows. She won the Best Actress Award for her role as Pallavi in 'Preeti Illadamele' and received the Zee Channel Award for anchoring. In the television medium, she has received the highest accolades for her work so far.

    article_image7

    Aparna was a columnist for the Kannada Prabha weekly magazine 'SukheGeetha'. Her father, KS Narayanaswamy, served as the magazine editor for the Kannada Prabha newspaper. She aspired to open an anchoring school and often discussed this idea with her close friends. Actor Mandya Ramesh shared this on a private channel.
     

    article_image8

    Aparna married young architect and poet Nagaraja Vastare in 2005. He shared the news of her death on social media, stating that Aparna passed away at the age of 57, battling the fourth stage of lung cancer for two years.

