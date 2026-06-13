Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap voiced his displeasure over Indian films like 'Bandar' receiving fewer shows compared to Hollywood's 'Obsession'. He argued that Indian cinema cannot grow without prioritising its own films with better showcasing.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his discontent over Indian films receiving fewer shows in comparison to Hollywood's 'Obsession'. In a strong-worded Instagram story, Kashyap shared his thoughts on the shows of his own directorial 'Bandar', Vedang Raina and Sharvari's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', Manoj Bajpayee's 'Governor' and Telugu film 'Sing Gheetham'.

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"I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how will we grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPIS AUNGA, SING GHEETHAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and may be another in some cinemas and same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru. While OBSESSION IS IN 6-7 shows," the filmmaker wrote.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Bandar' features Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi alongside actors like Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in important roles.

'Obsession's' box office domination

On the other hand, Curry Barker's latest horror-romance film 'Obsession' has been performing well at the box office. It recently became the studio's highest-grossing movie ever, crossing USD 224.7 million at the worldwide box office, Deadline reported.

It has surpassed Focus Features' previous biggest worldwide hit, Downton Abbey (2019), which collected USD 194.6 million worldwide.

'Obsession' stars Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki. The supernatural horror film follows a man whose desire to win the affection of his longtime crush triggers a chain of disturbing and unsettling events.

Ram Gopal Varma praises Hollywood film

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped high praise on the Hollywood film, even noting that it reminded him of a memorable moment from his own 1999 psychological thriller 'Kaun', starring Urmila Matondkar.

I remembered this shot of ⁦Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION pic.twitter.com/o9mpQa7oTR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

Sharing a post on X, Varma drew a comparison between the two films and wrote, "I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION."

The filmmaker further expressed his appreciation for the film in another post, stating that he had become "obsessed" with 'Obsession' and that the film had altered prevailing perceptions within the industry regarding theatrical success. (ANI)