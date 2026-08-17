Actor Ananya Raj has died at 35. Known for Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and Thaggede Le, she died on July 15 after prolonged health struggles. Her family confirmed the news weeks later and requested privacy.

The Indian film industry lost a rising star when actor Ananya Raj died suddenly on July 15, 2026. She has starred in such movies like 7 Hours to Go, Ghost, and Telugu thriller Thaggede Le at the age of 35. Her family disclosed her death almost a month after her demise, stating that she had been struggling with physical and mental problems for over a year.

Who was Ananya Raj?

Ananya Raj, born on 1991, was an Indian actress who worked in Hindi and regional cinema. She was brought up in Mumbai. Other than in movies, she also featured in several music videos during her career.

Family Confirms Death of Ananya Raj

The death of Ananya Raj was confirmed by her family on her official Instagram page. The family stated that she died sleeping during the early hours of July 15. In the statement, they revealed that she had been struggling with health issues for over a year. In that post, the family expressed their profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences and said “ Our beautiful angle, you will be missed”.

This information was released several weeks after her death. They also released photos associated with her funeral processions. They requested her fans and the media not to disturb them during this hard time.

The family has not given out further details on her health condition, which led to her struggles. Previous reports have done the same as far as her health issue is concerned.

Film Career of Ananya Raj

Ananya Raj started making a mark in her film career by featuring in Hindi movies and then moving on to regional films. Some of her works include 7 Hours to Go (2016), and Ghost (2019). She also appeared in the Telugu movie titled Thaggede Le and made an entry into South Indian films.

In an interview in the year 2022, Ananya Raj talked about making her entry into the Telugu language and learning how to work in a different film world. She also mentioned that she had dubbed herself in Telugu and was hoping to try different roles in the coming days. Apart from films, Raj had also worked in music videos which were launched by music label T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

Tributes Paid by Industry

With the news of her demise, various tributes have come from the film industry. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has also paid tribute to Ananya, talking about her contribution to the industry and paying their condolences for her death. For the family, however, their main concern is to mourn privately. While making a statement about losing one who was dear to them,