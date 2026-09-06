Beloved social media star and Golden Retriever, Tucker Budzyn, has died at age eight. His owner, Courtney Budzyn, announced he passed away unexpectedly from complications of cancer, just days after his lymphoma diagnosis was shared with his followers.

Beloved social media star Tucker Budzyn, the Golden Retriever fondly known as the “Golden boy” among his fans, has died at the age of eight following complications from cancer. Tucker's owner Courtney Budzyn announced his death in a video on September 5, revealing that he passed away unexpectedly on September 2, less than a week after she shared his lymphoma diagnosis. The news left thousands of his followers mourning the loss of a dog who had become a much-loved presence across social media platforms.

"I thought that was the last sad video I was gonna make, but it's not. Tucker's gone. I'm so sorry," she said. She further added, "Tucker passed away on Wednesday, unexpectedly. He was doing really well with treatment, but we didn't know that he had lymphoma in his intestines."

Courtney further stated that Tucker belonged as much to his viewers as he did to her, reflecting on the bond he had formed with millions of followers who regularly watched his videos and followed his life online. "He was part of my soul. It feels like I lost a body part. I'm so sorry, you guys. I know, I know he was yours too, and I don't... I thought about just doing a photo, but I feel like I owe it to you guys to tell you what happened without you wondering, 'cause he's yours too. And I know I couldn't come on here and just... I can't not be broken, but the longer that I wait... I couldn't wait to tell you any longer because I keep getting messages saying, 'Please, Tucker, get well soon.' And it's eating me alive. The last three weeks, having the best time of his life. We went to the park several times, and he peed on every single tree he could," she said in her Instagram video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUCKER | The Golden Retriever (@tuckerbudzyn)

Fans Mourn 'Golden Boy'

Tucker's death left his large online following in deep sadness, with fans taking to social media to express their love for the Golden Retriever and offer condolences to Courtney following his passing. One fan wrote, "Because of you Tucker will live forever. Generation after generation will smile because of Tucker, and the impact you two built together." "Our hearts are breaking with you, we are sending you all the love in the world. Tucker will be with all of us forever in our hearts," wrote another user.

A Social Media Sensation

Courtney adopted Tucker in 2018 and soon began sharing his photographs and videos online. He quickly amassed a massive international following across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, where his playful personality and everyday antics made him a popular figure among pet lovers. Tucker's videos and social media appearances helped turn him into a widely recognised internet personality, with his fans closely following his life and adventures. His popularity also extended beyond social media, making him one of the most recognisable Golden Retrievers on the internet.

A Lasting Legacy

Courtney also has another dog, Todd, who is Tucker's son. The family has continued to share moments from the dogs' lives with their online audience over the years. According to People, Tucker and Courtney's heartwarming story will also be featured in the upcoming picture book "Of All the Sniffs I Love the Most", which is set for release in November. (ANI)