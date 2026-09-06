Actress Bai Ling praised the culture, natural beauty, and hospitality of Kyrgyzstan during her visit for the 6th World Nomad Games. She recalled a local taxi driver giving her a free ride and expressed her desire to return for film projects.

'Touches the Depths of My Soul' Speaking at a press conference in Cholpon-Ata on September 5, Bai Ling said Kyrgyzstan’s culture had deeply touched her. She said she was particularly impressed by the scale and atmosphere of events being held as part of the Games. “The music, this land, its rich culture, the inseparable connection with nature and traditions- all of this touches the depths of my soul,” Bai Ling said, as per the Kabar News Agency. She added that she felt at home in Kyrgyzstan because her native China is “so close, right behind these mountains.” Praise for Natural Landscape and Local Hospitality The actress also spoke about the country’s natural landscape. Despite the chilly water, she said she swam in Lake Issyk-Kul, describing the experience as energising.Bai Ling lauded the warmth and generosity of the Kyrgyz people, saying their hospitality was evident even through small gestures. She recalled that a local taxi driver recognised her and offered her a ride free of charge. “I really enjoy the local cuisine and culture, but most importantly, I appreciate the sincere kindness and love of complete strangers. I am incredibly grateful for this warm welcome,” she said, as per the Kabar News Agency. Future Film Projects and Cultural Initiatives Looking ahead, Bai Ling expressed her intention to return to Kyrgyzstan for film projects and to support cultural initiatives. She also highlighted the country’s potential as a filmmaking destination, pointing to its picturesque landscapes.The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony took place at Bishkek Arena in the capital on August 31, while the main competitions are being held in the Issyk-Kul region. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actress Bai Ling has praised the culture, natural beauty and hospitality of Kyrgyzstan, recalling how a local taxi driver who recognised her gave a free ride during her visit for the 6th World Nomad Games.Speaking at a press conference in Cholpon-Ata on September 5, Bai Ling said Kyrgyzstan’s culture had deeply touched her. She said she was particularly impressed by the scale and atmosphere of events being held as part of the Games. “The music, this land, its rich culture, the inseparable connection with nature and traditions- all of this touches the depths of my soul,” Bai Ling said, as per the Kabar News Agency. She added that she felt at home in Kyrgyzstan because her native China is “so close, right behind these mountains.”The actress also spoke about the country’s natural landscape. Despite the chilly water, she said she swam in Lake Issyk-Kul, describing the experience as energising.Bai Ling lauded the warmth and generosity of the Kyrgyz people, saying their hospitality was evident even through small gestures. She recalled that a local taxi driver recognised her and offered her a ride free of charge. “I really enjoy the local cuisine and culture, but most importantly, I appreciate the sincere kindness and love of complete strangers. I am incredibly grateful for this warm welcome,” she said, as per the Kabar News Agency.Looking ahead, Bai Ling expressed her intention to return to Kyrgyzstan for film projects and to support cultural initiatives. She also highlighted the country’s potential as a filmmaking destination, pointing to its picturesque landscapes.The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony took place at Bishkek Arena in the capital on August 31, while the main competitions are being held in the Issyk-Kul region. (ANI)