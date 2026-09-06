Musician Alexey Selivanov is entertaining crowds at the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan with unique handmade instruments, including an ocarina that is also a drinking cup. He calls the country a "paradise on earth."

Musician Alexey Selivanov from Simferopol is entertaining tourists and guests at the 6th World Nomad Games with a collection of unusual musical instruments that he makes himself, including a modified ocarina that can also be used as a drinking cup. As per Kabar News Agency, Selivanov said he travelled to Kyrgyzstan after being invited by a friend who had previously visited the country. Recalling the invitation, he said his friend told him, “Come with me, I’ll show you paradise on earth.” Selivanov said he came and saw it for himself.

As per Kabar News Agency, among the handmade instruments he brought to Kyrchyn gorge is a modified ocarina that serves both as a cup and as a musical instrument. He also brought a tonal pneumatic tambourine, which features an image of a sheep dressed in wolf’s clothing. “I’ve been chasing away the clouds all day, and I’ve succeeded,” Selivanov joked while describing his performance with the tambourine. The musician also brought a harmonica and a hydra, which he said he plays together to produce a distinctive sound.

About the 6th World Nomad Games

The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony was held at Bishkek Arena in the capital on August 31, while the main competitions are taking place in the Issyk-Kul region. More than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries are participating in the Games, with cultural performances and activities also forming part of the event. (ANI)