Actor Shafi Qureshi welcomes Jammu and Kashmir’s first govt-led film festival (IFFJK 2026), hoping it will provide exposure to local filmmakers and create opportunities for artists by developing the region's film industry.

Actor Shafi Qureshi has welcomed Jammu and Kashmir’s first government-led international film festival, saying the event would provide much-needed exposure to local filmmakers and help create opportunities for artists across the region.

International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10. Qureshi said film festivals are not new to Kashmir and highlighted the significance of the government’s involvement in the latest initiative. “As far as film festivals are concerned, the trend has existed in Kashmir for several years. Many people organize them privately, and they do so very well. However, this is the first time a government-led attempt is being made,” he told ANI.

A Call for Quality Cinema

The actor also stressed the importance of bringing experienced filmmakers and quality cinema to the festival. “Good people should come here. People who are familiar with films. Whether they are directors or producers. And good films should be shown. So that the film makers of Kashmir can learn from them,” Qureshi said.

He added that the selection of films would be crucial to the festival’s success. “We hope that it will be good and we pray that this festival will be successful,” he said.

Boosting Local Talent and Economy

For Qureshi, however, the importance of IFFJK goes beyond the festival itself. He urged the government to focus on developing the film industry in Jammu and Kashmir and creating conditions for regular film production. Qureshi said that more film activity could give young people in Kashmir a route into the industry. “Maybe this film festival will open the way for them. It is important that there are film shootings here.”

He pointed to the talent available in Kashmir and said local artists could benefit significantly if production houses began working in the region. “There is a lot of talent here in Kashmir,” he said, adding that local performers often have the ability to deliver their lines effectively but lack exposure.

According to Qureshi, travelling to Mumbai to pursue opportunities can be difficult for aspiring artists. “If good production houses come here, if there are shootings here, if they start getting work here, they will get exposure here…if there is a film festival, especially if they come here to shoot, then the taxi driver, hotels, everyone will get work. That is what is needed,” he said.

IFFJK 2026: Programme and Awards

FFJK 2026 has been designed to promote Jammu and Kashmir’s culture through cinema while encouraging artistic excellence, cultural exchange and cinematic innovation. The programme includes an International Competition, Jammu and Kashmir Select, Cinema of the World, Bharat Panorama, Horror Film and Documentary/Hybrid sections.

The International Competition will feature eligible feature-length films of at least 70 minutes, while the Jammu and Kashmir Select section will showcase films connected to the region through production, filmmakers, shooting locations or subject matter. The festival will have awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), technical awards, Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Film- Jammu and Kashmir Select. (ANI)