Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Advance Booking Opens: Advance booking is now open for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. Directed by Girish A. D., the Malayalam romantic comedy arrives in theatres on August 21 for the Onam season

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is set to release in theatres on Friday, August 21, 2026, during the Onam festive season. Advance bookings for the Malayalam romantic comedy have now opened, allowing moviegoers to reserve their tickets ahead of its theatrical debut.

The film follows Ashley, who returns to her hometown after spending time abroad. A wedding at a neighbouring house brings back memories of her first love, Justin. As Ashley reconnects with her past, the story explores whether their old relationship could find a new beginning.

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Directed by Girish A. D., the film is expected to blend romance, humour and family emotions against the backdrop of a homecoming.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Cast And Crew

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshy Raveendran, among others.

Girish A. D. has directed the film and co-written the screenplay with Kiran Josey. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran have backed the project as producers under Bhavana Studios, while Bhavana Release is overseeing its distribution.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, with Ajmal Sabu serving as cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese handling the editing. Ashik S has worked on production design, while Suhail Koya and Vinayak Sasikumar have penned the lyrics.

Technical Team And Theatrical Release

The sound design has been handled by Sankaran A. S. and K. C. Sidharthan, with Vishnu Sujathan responsible for the sound mix. Egg White VFX has worked on the visual effects, while Color Planet Studios has handled the DI work and Remesh CP has served as the DI colourist.

Dhanya Balakrishnan has designed the costumes and Ronex Xavier has handled makeup. Action choreography is by Action Sandhosh. Achuth Giri has worked on the trailer cuts, while Philip Francis is the chief associate director and Ahammed Sahid is the chief associate cinematographer.

With advance bookings now underway, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is gearing up for its August 21 theatrical release. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer will arrive in cinemas as part of the Onam movie lineup.