Actors Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu have heaped praise on Arun Matheswaran's recently released film 'DC'. Allu Arjun called it a 'Tamil classic', while Mahesh Babu termed it 'outstanding'. The film marks the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Allu Arjun calls 'DC' a 'Tamil classic'

Actor Allu Arjun was full of praise for Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer DC after watching the film, describing it as a "Tamil classic" for viewers. 'DC' was recently released in theatres on August 7. It was directed by Arun Matheswaran and also starred Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role.

Sharing a post on his X handle, Allu Arjun congratulated the cast, director and music composer for their performances in the movie. "Watched DC! It's a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It's poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire DC team. Highest respect to Director Arun Matheswaran garu. Anirudh Ravichander absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are fabbb, especially Wamiqa Gabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director Director Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support," wrote Allu Arjun. Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2026

Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his gratitude to Allu Arjun for watching DC and for his heartfelt wishes. "Thank you so much, sir, for watching DC and for the wishes. Truly grateful for the love sir! It means a lot to me and the entire team. Let's rock," wrote Lokesh on his X handle. Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2026

Mahesh Babu praises 'outstanding' film

Earlier, actor Mahesh Babu praised director Arun Matheswaran's recently released Tamil action drama DC, calling the film "too cool" and "outstanding." The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, the actor said that he loved every bit of the film and congratulated the entire team for their work. "#DC... what an original and outstanding film Just too cool...Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team...," he wrote on X. #DC… what an original and outstanding film 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Just too cool… 😎😎😎 Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…🤗🤗❤️❤️@Dir_Lokesh @ArunMatheswaran @anirudhofficial #WamiqaGabbi @isanjkayy @mukesh_DOP @editor_prasanna @skannanartdir @sunpictures — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 16, 2026

About the film 'DC'

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC features Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, a man dealing with a painful past who sets out on a path of revenge and redemption after violence changes his life. Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Krish Dayal, Avinash Raghudevan and Thalaivasal Vijay are also part of the cast. The movie takes inspiration from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas but presents the story as a darker revenge drama. The performances, direction and technical work have drawn attention, while Anirudh's music, including Raaga of Revenge, has also become a talking point. (ANI)