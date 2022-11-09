Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

After the birth of her daughter, Alia Bhatt has another cause for celebration. According to rumours, her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is prepared to have a fantastic night at the BAFTA Awards.

The spotlight is presently being focused exclusively on Alia Bhatt's personal life. The Kapoor and Bhatt family is overjoyed over the newborn baby girl she recently gave birth to. Currently, the mother and the infant are both hospitalised.

Of course, this is a very good reason for the actress to be happy, but she also has another reason to smile even wider—her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The popular Hindi crime thriller directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly aiming for the gold at the BAFTA Film Awards in February by formally beginning a campaign in every category.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt, will reportedly formally begin a campaign in every category at the next BAFTA Awards. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie is one of several international films attempting to appeal to white audiences.

Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH)

In addition to Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, another movie starring Alia Bhatt, is trying to win an Oscar. It is undoubtedly wonderful news for the actress and the entire crew, and there is definitely cause for celebration. Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt, is up for many awards, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress, and Film Not in the English Language. Bhansali's Devdas was previously nominated in the non-English language category of the 56th BAFTA Awards.

On November 6, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl into the world. At Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, Alia gave birth to the kid. Shortly after the delivery, the actress posted a happy message on her social media accounts. "And in the finest news of our life, our baby is here, and what a magical lady she is," the post's author said. Our hearts are officially overflowing with love. We are privileged and devoted parents who adore Ranbir and Alia.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls-

With Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt will act in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Along with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Dharmendra, she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart Of Stone.