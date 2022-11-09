Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moosewala's new song Vaar out: The second posthumous song by Sidhu Moosewala, Vaar, which honours the valour of Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, was released by the musician's family.

    On Tuesday (Nov 08), Vaar, the second brand-new song by the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was released by his family. On May 29, Moosewala was killed in Mansa. On the singer's YouTube channel, the song has been made available. 

    The song, which celebrated the valour of Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa and was published to mark the 553rd Gurupurab of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, received more than 11 million views in a single day and is currently trending at number one on YouTube. Moosewala himself is the author, composer, and singer of the song.

    Also Read: Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Sharing a peek of the song on Moosewala’s official Instagram account, the post's caption read: “Until the lions have their historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

    Under Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Hari Singh Nalwa oversaw the army of the Sikh realm. In addition to controlling tumultuous troops in Afghanistan, Nalwa was renowned as the most fearsome Sikh warrior for having conquered Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, and Peshawar.

    The song was composed by Moosewala when Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh requested that he sing about the Sikh heroes, according to a report citing Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh. Additionally, Moosewala had assured him that he would perform such tunes. The artist has several unpublished tracks, according to Balkaur Singh.

    Also Read: Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

    After its publication, the Punjabi singer's first posthumous song, SYL, stirred much controversy. The song was centred on the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal construction-related, more than 40-year-old political conflict between Punjab and Haryana (SYL).

    After the Central government filed a legal complaint, YouTube in India deleted the SYL song from its platform. Within three days of release, the song, which has since been removed, had 27 million views.

    The Punjab government removed Moosewala's security protection the next day, on May 29, and he was shot and killed at Jawahar Ke Village in the Mansa region of Punjab.
     

