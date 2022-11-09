Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls- read what she said

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna sent a lengthy letter on Tuesday in response to trolls who unfairly harass her. Rashmika wonders, "What's With the Vile Hate?" and warns trolls against "ridiculing" her.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna has frequently expressed her outrage at the unwarranted abuse and negativity she encounters online. The Goodbye actress has been open about experiencing hatred since she began her film career.

    Rashmika, who frequently makes news for her alleged affair with Vijay Deverakonda, took to Instagram to post a lengthy, sorrowful statement in which she discussed how the actress' mental health had been negatively impacted by the harassment and shaming she has endured.

    “A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now, and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for many trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by everyone. That doesn’t mean you can spew negativity instead because you don’t approve of me," she wrote.

    The actress said she is usually “ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID." She continued, “I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry."

    The Goodbye actress said that while she welcomes constructive criticism, the digging and mocking bother her. “I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving," she wrote.

    She ended the note by admitting that she does remember all the love “I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this."

    In Varisu, Rashmika will next be paired with Thalapathy Vijay. Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri renown, is marketed as a pure family film. The movie also stars Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu in addition to Vijay and Rashmika.

    The movie, which was made by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is slated to hit theatres on January 12, 2023, during the Pongal festival. On Pongal 2023, Ajith's Thunivu and Varisu will face off. Vaarasudu, the Telugu version of Varisu, will be published concurrently. Following Varisu, Vijay is anticipated to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on a movie. Rashmika also stars Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.

     

