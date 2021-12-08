Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh to have many kissing scenes in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been creating headlines since the past many days because of their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Will they have a lot of kissing scenes in the movie? Here's what we know.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been creating headlines for many days in the past as the duo was in Delhi shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With this movie, Karan will be wearing his director's hat like after six years. Fans are excited to watch the Gully Boy jodi on the screen and are ready to know every detail related to the film.

Now we have an interesting update that will make you happy. According to an India Today report, Alia shall be essaying the role of a middle-class chick, whereas Ranveer shall be playing the role of a boy coming from a rich family background. A source close to the movie revealed that Alia plays a middle-class girl, whereas Ranveer belongs to a rich family. He is the waris of Dhanlaxmi Enterprises and stays in a white House Gurgaon, while Rani stays in a lousy fort. The story is basically about a rich guy falling in love with a middle-class girl and how the parents are unhappy with this union.

The source also revealed that Alia and Ranveer would be having many steamy scenes in the movie. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shall have Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The pair were seen in a retro look, while Alia was seen wearing a floral saree. Also read:Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were clicked in Qutub Minar last week. The duo was shooting for the film. While Ranveer sported a retro look, Alia Bhatt wore a floral saree. The pictures went viral in no time. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in important roles. The team had been shooting in Delhi since the past two months. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

